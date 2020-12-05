Kwame Bonsu completes move to Egypt top-flight side Ceramica Cleopatra

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu with a club rep

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has completed a bumper move to Egypt Premier League newcomers Ceramica Cleopatra FC, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old sealed the move on Friday from Tunisian giants Esperance after passing a medical test in the Egyptian capital.



Bonsu is joining the Giza based club from Esperance in a deal worth around US$250,000.



The talented midfielder joins the ambitious club on a two-year contract.

The Ghanaian star joined Esperance in 2019 from Asante Kotoko and played a role as they retained the Tunisia championship.



The return of fans favourites Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane and Ghaylene Chaalali paved way for the Ghanaian's departure.



Bonsu is joining compatriot Winful Cobbinah who also moved to Ceramica from Albanian side KF Tirana about a fortnight ago.