Kwame Bonsu returns to training after recovering from coronavirus

Ghana international Kwame Bonsu

Esperance midfielder Kwame Bonsu has returned to full-scale training after recovering from Coronavirus, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 26-year-old has been in isolation since he tested positive for the rampaging virus early in October.



But the former Asante Kotoko combative midfielder has returned to full-scale training after testing negative for the Coronavirus after a two-week quarantine period.

He joined his colleagues to intensify training on Thursday, October, 23.



Kwame Bonsu did not show any symptoms since he is asymptomatic but was placed in self-isolation.