Kwame Bonsu returns to training after recovering from coronavirus

Kwame Bonsu Train.jpeg Ghana international Kwame Bonsu

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Esperance midfielder Kwame Bonsu has returned to full-scale training after recovering from Coronavirus, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 26-year-old has been in isolation since he tested positive for the rampaging virus early in October.

But the former Asante Kotoko combative midfielder has returned to full-scale training after testing negative for the Coronavirus after a two-week quarantine period.

He joined his colleagues to intensify training on Thursday, October, 23.

Kwame Bonsu did not show any symptoms since he is asymptomatic but was placed in self-isolation.

