Kwame Bonsu scores as Esperance beats Future Suleiman FC

Ghana international Kwame Bonsu

Ghana international, Kwame Bonsu was on target for Esperance Sportive de Tunis

in their 2-1 win over Future Suleiman at the restart of the Tunisian Ligue 1 on Saturday August,1,2020.



The 25-year-old bagged the match-winner for The “Blood and Gold” as they sealed all three points.



Future Suleiman F.C took an early lead through Maher Polpière in the 12th minute of the game but Samuel Avati equalised for the hosts in the 19th minute.

Bonsu scored the match-winner in the 34th minute to secure the maximum points as Esperance raised their tally to 47 points on top of the league, 12 points above second-placed Sfaxien who managed a 1-1 draw at US Tatouine.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has now made 19 appearances and scored one goal in the 2019/2020 season for the Tunidisn giant.

