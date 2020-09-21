Kwame Bonsu wins Tunisian Super Cup with Esperance

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu clinched his second trophy as an Espérance Sportive de Tunis player as they won the Tunisian Super Cup.
Esperance won 5-4 on post match penalties against CS Sfaxien at the Stade Olympique Hamadi Agrebi on Sunday September, 20.
The game ended goalless after extra-time.
Bonsu played 90 minutes for the Gold and Blood outfit as he was replaced with youngster Farouk Mimouni.
Three weeks ago, the former Asante Kotoko SC player also won the Tunisian League with Esperance having gone unbeaten in the entire season.
Kwame Bonsu joined the Tunisian giants in July 2019 from the Porcupine Warriors.
