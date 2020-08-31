Sports News

Kwame Bonsu wins Tunisian league with Esperance de Tunis.

Ghana international Kwame Bonsu 'Conte'

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu 'Conte' helped Esperance de Tunis to lift their 30th Tunisian premier league title on Sunday August 30, after their 1-1 draw with Chebba.

Bonsu has been an integral member of the team since joining the club from Asante Kotoko last season.



Esperance de Tunis were confirmed champions of the season following a 1-1 stalemate at home against Chebba on match day 23.



They now lead second-place SC Sfaxien by 9 points with 3 games to go.

The trophy is the premier league title number thirty for Esperance de Tunis in the club’s history and their fourth successive premier league title in a row.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.