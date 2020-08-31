Kwame Bonsu wins Tunisian league with Esperance de Tunis.

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu 'Conte' helped Esperance de Tunis to lift their 30th Tunisian premier league title on Sunday August 30, after their 1-1 draw with Chebba.
Bonsu has been an integral member of the team since joining the club from Asante Kotoko last season.
Esperance de Tunis were confirmed champions of the season following a 1-1 stalemate at home against Chebba on match day 23.
They now lead second-place SC Sfaxien by 9 points with 3 games to go.
The trophy is the premier league title number thirty for Esperance de Tunis in the club’s history and their fourth successive premier league title in a row.
@kwamebonsu_3 wins Tunisian league with @EsperanceSTunis ????— Club Consult Africa (@ClubConsultAfr) August 30, 2020
Congratulations Kwame Conte ???????? pic.twitter.com/UpzGraB794
