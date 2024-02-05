Sports

Sports
11

Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong pictured with Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba

Despite, Didier Drogba, Ofori Sarpong, Gabby Otchere Darko L-R Osei Kwame Despite, Didier Drogba, Ofori Sarpong, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Mon, 5 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has been spotted in a photo with Ivorian legend Didier Drogba while on the flight.

In the picture shared on X by Ghanaian politician Gabby Otchere-Darko, Despite's brother Ofori Sarpong was also spotted in the image as they shared a moment with the Chelsea legend.

Drogba has been covering the 2023 AFCON hosted in Ivory Coast as one of the tournament ambassadors and a pundit.

Ivory Coast were on the brink of a group stage elimination but other results went their way as they progressed to the knockout stage as one of the four third-best-place teams.

In the round of 16, they came from a goal down to eliminate defending champions Senegal on penalties to progress to the last 8.

In the quarter-final, they played with 10 men for the majority of the game, scoring a late equaliser to send the game into extra-time before scoring a 120th-minute winner to secure a semi-final spot, winning the game 2-1.

Ivory Coast will face DR Congo in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.



EE/EK
