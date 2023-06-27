Kwame Hanson: Ghana's version of Victor Osimhen

Tema City football club striker, Kwame Hanson

Tema City football club striker, Kwame Hanson, is viewed as a generational talent after his impressive performance in the Ghana third-tier league this season.

The soon-to-turn 18-year-old netted 16 goals in the 2022/2023 campaign but his effort was not enough to gain his side promotion.



His goal-scoring prowess has earned him a comparison with Nigeria and Napoli goal-poacher Victor Osimhen.



He shares similar traits with Nigerians including having an eye for goal, position, finishing, and dedication.



Nonetheless, his performance caught the attention of Black Satellite head coach, Samuel Boadu, who named striker in his squad ahead of the 2023 WAFU Zone B boys tournament in Ivory Coast.

He has attracted interest from Ghana Premier League clubs as well as some European sides who have expressed interest in developing Hanson's talent.



Kwame Hanson is one of the big talents Samuel Boadu would be counting on at the WAFU tournament that kick-off on July 7-20,2023.



EE/OGB