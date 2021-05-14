Kwame Kizito returns to action for Falkenbergs FF

Ghanaian international Kwame Kizito

Ghanaian international Kwame Kizito on Tuesday returned to action for his Falkenbergs FF side following his recovery from the career-threatening injury last year.

In July 2020, the former Hearts of Oak forward picked up a cruciate ligament and meniscus on the outside of the knee while in action against HB Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



After 10 months on the sidelines, Kwame Kizito has finally recovered from the injury and is working his way back to top form.



Last Tuesday, he played 20 minutes for the Falkenbergs FF U-21 team in their encounter against Örgryte in the U21 Allsvenskan.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Kwame Kizito reiterated that he is eager to return to his best to play for the senior team of Falkenbergs FF in the Swedish Supperettan.



The 21-year-old has looked good in training in the last few days and is being tipped to make the senior team squad in the next couple of weeks.