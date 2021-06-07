Kwame Kizito's debut goal for Falkenbergs FF helps to end winless run in Swedish second-tier

Mon, 7 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian Striker Kwame Kizito scored his first goal for Swedish second-tier side Falkenbergs FF on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in their 2-1 win over Vaesteraas.
The former Hearts of Oak player put Falkenbergs FF in the lead after 29 minutes when he headed in a cross from Tobias Englund.
Kizito, who recently made a return to competitive football after a ten-month injury layoff, celebrated his debut goal in four appearances.
But the visitors leveled things up in the 39th-minute courtesy of a strike from Viktor Prodell.
After 79 minutes, Falkenbergs FF snatched the match-winner through Adam Bergmark.
