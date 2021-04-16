Kwame Opoku begins training with Algerian giants USM Algers

Ghanaian striker, Kwame Opoku

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku has started training with new club USM Algers after completing his move to Algeria on Tuesday.

The lethal forward joined the Algerian giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Asante Kotoko after an explosive half a season with the Porcupine Warriors.



The one time capped Black Stars player met his new teammates on Thursday and was involved in practice for the first time.

Opoku netted 9 goals in 16 games for Asante Kotoko to attract the Algerian to pay about $500,000 for the 21-year-old.



The prolific attacker is expected to replicate that form in Algeria as USM Algers aim to win the league.