Kwame Opoku begins training with Algerian giants USM Algers

Kwame Opoku21 Ghanaian striker, Kwame Opoku

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Kwame Opoku has started training with new club USM Algers after completing his move to Algeria on Tuesday.

The lethal forward joined the Algerian giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Asante Kotoko after an explosive half a season with the Porcupine Warriors.

The one time capped Black Stars player met his new teammates on Thursday and was involved in practice for the first time.

Opoku netted 9 goals in 16 games for Asante Kotoko to attract the Algerian to pay about $500,000 for the 21-year-old.

The prolific attacker is expected to replicate that form in Algeria as USM Algers aim to win the league.

