Kwame Opoku completes move to Olympique Khouribga

Kwame Opoku 67678.jfif Kwame Opoku joins Olympique Khouribga

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku has officially completed his move to Moroccan top-flight side Olympique Khouribga.

The ex-Asante Kotoko striker signed all documents on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, penning a two-year-and-half-year contract.

He has now joined his third club in three years after departing Asante Kotoko in 2021 for a 350,000 euros fee to USM Alger.

During his first season in the Algerian top flight, he scored five goals and provided six assists in 33 matches before he got loaned out to Saudi Arabia side, Najran SC.

Former Legon Cities striker, Richmond Antwi also completed his move to Olympique Khouribga on January 31.

Just like Opoku, Antwi also signed a two-and-half-year deal.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
