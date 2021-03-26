Kwame Opoku struggles in unfamiliar role in Black Stars debut

Fri, 26 Mar 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
What looked like a dream start turned nightmarish for Ghana striker Kwame Opoku as he had a debut to forget for the Black Stars.
Opoku was handed a start in his first appearance for the senior national football team in and AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa.
Opoku was deployed in an unfamiliar role on the wings in a setup that mostly lined up in a 4-3-3.
It was obvious that this affected his play and the USM Alger bound striker struggled to deliver a solid performance.
After failing to uplift his game,Opoku was hauled off at half time and replaced by Osman Bukari.
