Kwame Peprah, Salifu Ibrahim to get Ghana call up for AFCON Qualifiers

King Faisal player Kwame Peprah

Ghana coach CK Akonnor as part of the plans to include more local players in his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in March has handed call up to red hot Kwame Peprah and Salifu Ibrahim who ply their trade for King Faisal and Techiman Eleven Wonders respectively.

Ghana will play South Africa on March 22 before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier on March 30.



According to reports, the Coach will have the duo and other players in his final squad to be named in the coming weeks.



It is believed that WAFA playmaker Augustine Boakye will also be included in the list to be submitted to the Ghana FA for final assessment.



Augustine Boakye and Salifu Ibrahim have been in top shape in the ongoing Ghana Premier league, commanding play, and creating goal scoring opportunities for their teams.

With 8 goals to his name, Kwame Peprah is only a goal away from the top, having netted the only goal in Faisal’s home win against Medeama SC.



Coach Akonnor is expected to name a 25 man squad of locally based players before their foreign counterparts join the team to prepare for the double -do.



Ghana need a win in the last two qualifiers to book a ticket to the AFCON in Cameroon in 2021.



The Black Stars have nine points from the first four games and is first on the Group C table with South Africa.