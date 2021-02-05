Kwame Peprah promises to score more goals for King Faisal in the league

King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah is hoping to bang in more goals for his side in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
The enterprising striker who has been outstanding for his outfit despite their struggle in the season in an interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi expressed his readiness to score more for the club as they seek to avoid relegation.
Having bagged 7 goals after 12 rounds of matches, Kwame Peprah is targeting more to help his side secure a good spot in the ongoing season.
“I hope to score more. I am still training hard and I know I am going to get the results” he said.
The Isha Allah boys are 17th on the table with 10 points after 12 matches.
King Faisal will play host to Medeama in matchday 13 on Tuesday at the Techiman Ohene Ameyaw Park.
- Ghanaian clubs should set up stewards to help in coronavirus fight at match venues - GFA
- Medeama SC to appear before GFA Disciplinary Committee for breaching coronavirus protocols
- Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak GPL Valentine's Day clash postponed
- Karela United stay top of the Ghana Premier League despite draw with Legon Cities
- WAFA needs to be consistent to win the league - Samuel Tetteh
- Read all related articles