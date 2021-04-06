Kwame Poku admits being unimpressive on Ghana debut

Striker, Kwame Poku

Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku has admitted failing to impress on his Ghana debut against South Africa.

Poku, who joined USM Algiers from Asante Kotoko earned his maiden Ghana call-up under Charles Kwabla Akonnor for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last month following his outstanding performance in the Ghana Premier League.



The 22-year-old made his debut against South Africa at the FNB stadium when Ghana shared the spoils with the Bafana Bafana but he was not at his best and was substituted before the second half.



In an interview with Spice FM, he admitted he was poor against South Africa and that hoping for more opportunities to make a good case for himself.

“I wasn’t really satisfied with my performance at the Black Stars but the important thing is we qualified.”



“But I will be surprised if I don’t get invited again because I need more games to prove myself.”