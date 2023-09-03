Kwame Poku grabs assist in Peterborough United's defeat to Portsmouth

Kwame Poku

Kwame Poku grabbed an assist in Peterborough United's 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Poku started the game at Fratton Park and lasted the full 90 minutes.



Within the first four minutes, Ricky-Jade Jones, who had made a powerful run into the penalty area, gave goalkeeper Will Norris a challenge.



In the 19th minute, Ricky Jade-Jones scored a fantastic goal for the Posh after Kwame Poku sent the ball to him. He took a few touches and curled the ball past a still Norris.



Following a deep Poku cross, Posh had another half-chance at the back post, but Jones was unable to hit the goal with a volley from an acute angle.

In the 29th minute, Randall kept a play going, and Poku was only inches away from scoring a beautiful goal.



Colby Bishop headed home a Swanson cross from close range on 38 minutes to bring the home side level.



Former Lincoln City defender Regan Poole scored the third and final goal in the 59th minute for the home side.