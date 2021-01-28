Kwame Poku plays like Cristiano Ronaldo - Eric Bekoe

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has claimed that the style of play, of striker Kwame Poku, is similar to that of five-times Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kwame Poku, after joining Asante Kotoko from Division One League side, Nzema Kotoko, has been sensational for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing league campaign.



He has scored six goals after featuring in ten Premier League games and he has been tipped by many as the man who will break Eric Bekoe's 42 goals in 48 matches record.

Eric Bekoe has now endorsed Kwame Poku to break his over a decade record at Asante Kotoko.



“I have tasked him to break my records at Kotoko. After having talks with him, I watched some of his videos and there was one thing I saw about him so I made him aware that his style of play is like Ronaldo. Kwame Poku is not a box to box striker,” Eric Bekoe said.