Kwame Poku scores and provide assist for Peterborough

Ghanaian footballer Kwame Poku

Ghanaian footballer Kwame Poku showcased his talents on Tuesday evening, playing a pivotal role in Peterborough United's impressive 3-1 comeback victory.

The young winger was a standout player for his team in the Round 3 match of the 2023/24 English League One season.



The first half of the match saw both teams putting in the effort, but neither managed to find the back of the net.



It was in the second half, specifically ten minutes into it, that Barnsley broke the deadlock with a goal from Barry-Cotter.



Despite falling behind, Peterborough United did not lose hope and continued to fight their way back into the game.



Kwame Poku's influence on the match was significant. He played a pivotal role in turning the tide in favor of his team.

First, a goal from Hector Kyprianou leveled the score, giving Peterborough United renewed hope.



Then, Poku provided an assist to Jonson Clarke-Harris, who found the back of the net for the team's second goal.



In the dying moments of the match, Kwame Poku himself got on the scoresheet, securing a 3-1 victory for Peterborough United.



Poku's contributions were crucial to the team's success, as his goal and assist played a major role in the comeback win.