Kwame Poku to wear jersey number 31 at USM Alger

Wed, 14 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku will wear jersey number 31 at his new club, USM Alger.
The former Asante Kotoko striker joined the Algerian outfit on a four and half year deal and is expected to play a key role for the club.
The 22-year-old was unveiled on Tuesday as he begins life in the North African country but his jersey number was not revealed.
However, in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi FM; the former Nkoranza Warriors talisman disclosed that he will wear the number 31 jersey since his favourite number 9 is not available.
Poku was instrumental for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half of the Ghana Premier league season, netting 7 times in 16 games.
