Kwame Yeboah on target for Sydney Wanderers in victory over Melbourne

Ghana international Kwame Yeboah

Australian-born Ghanaian attacker, Kwame Yeboah netted his first goal of the A-League season for Sydney Western Wanderers as they beat Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old scored late in the game to hand the hosts a 2-0 win at the Bankwest Stadium.



Graham Dorrans opened the scoring for Western Wanderers in the 72nd minute from the spot.



The midfielder curled the spot-kick past Max Crocombe to give the Wanderer the lead.

Bernei Ibini, who earned his side the penalty then went on to set up the sealing Wanderers goal, this time teeing up fellow substitute Kwame Yeboah for his first goal of the campaign.



Yeboah has featured in all seven games this season for Sydney Western Wanderers.