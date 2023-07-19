Kwami Sefa Kayi celebrates Kenpong, Azumah Nelson as they mark their birthday

Ace broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has sent warm birthday messages to accomplished Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) and boxing icon, Azumah Nelson as they mark their 52nd and 65th birthday respectively.

The two illustrious sons of Ghana are celebrating their birthdays today, July 19, 2023, and Kwami Sefa Kayi dedicated time on his award-winning show to celebrate them.



On Wednesday, 19 July 2023 edition of his show, Kwami Sefa Kayi extolled Kenpong’s virtues and beseeched Heaven for unending blessings on the benevolent and charitable man who owns a chain of businesses under the Kenpong Group of Company conglomerate.



On Kenpong, Sefa Kayi said “Kenpong @52, to God be the glory. I wish you well and may God bless you”.



Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan who was pleasantly surprised by the exploits of Kenpong sought clarity from Kwami Sefa Kayi if the Kenpong he referenced was the astute businessman Daddy Lumba celebrated in the worldwide hit song "Nea Woho Beto Wo" song.



Kwami Sefa Kayi answered in the affirmative. What he however did not add was that the video for the song was shot at the plush residence of of Kenpong.



Sefa Kayi's message to Azumah Nelson was “Happy Birthday number 65 to Azumah Nelson.”.

At 52, Kenpong has lived a life worth celebrating as he has impacted the lives of many Ghanaians through his companies and charity work.



Kenpong owns a litany of businesses which include the Kenpong Travel and Tour, Icegold Mineral Water, constructions firms, Kenpong Football Academy, Real Estate Company, shopping malls among others.



Through these businesses, Kenpong has provided employment to hundreds of Ghanaians who hitherto would have struggled for their daily bread.



He has also supported a number of Ghanaians in the sporting, business, and political spaces with huge amount of capital.



Azumah Nelson on the other hand is regarded as the greatest boxer to have emerged from the African continent.



Azumah Nelson was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

Currently 'The Professor' is ranked as the 31st greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time according to BoxRec, a website dedicated to holding updated records of professional and amateur boxers.



He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.



Interestingly, both Kenpong and Azumah Nelson shared a very close relationship with late Ghana president, Jerry John Rawlings.



Watch Sefa Kayi's message from the 3rd minute



