Kwasi Appiah applauds C.K Akonnor, Black Stars for AFCON qualification

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has applauded current Black Stars trainer C.K Akonnor for securing qualification to the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana secured qualification by topping group C with a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.



Kwasi Appiah started the qualifiers with two wins in matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe before leaving his role as the Black Stars head coach in December 2019 with his then assistant C.K Akonnor taking over from his boss.



Under C.K Akonnor the Black Stars won twice against Sao Tome and Principe, drew with South Africa before losing to Sudan securing 13 points to top group C.



The magnanimous Kwasi Appiah has applauded his former assistant and now coach of the Black Stars and the entire team for qualifying to the AFCON tournament.

"CK Akonnor and the playing body have done a good job," he said in an interview.



"We started brightly and I always believe we will surely qualify with me or with any coach because we have a good squad to play any day.



"Preparation start now after the qualification but the team and the coach must be commended for the good job done," he added.