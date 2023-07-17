Kwasi Appiah as coach, Kwame Kyei as board chair; details emerge about Otumfuo's Asante Kotoko appointments

Kwame Kyei and Kwasi Appiah

Following the dissolution of the board and management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, speculations have gone wild about the composition of a new board and management.

Fresh reports indicate that Otumfuo Osei Tutu is still drawing up the list of the new board which will then come up with their own management committee.



Reports of Otumfuo announcing an entirely new board have died down lately with credible reports indicating that some members of the dissolved board and management could be named in the new one.



Per a report by Nhyira FM, Kwame Kyei is likely to retain his position as the executive board chairman of the club.



Kwame Kyei, per the report, favors Frederick Acheampong who is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



It is also believed that former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah will be the next head coach of the club as he has already held talks with Otumfuo on the move.

Despite not being his appointment, Kwame Kyei is believed to be open to the appointment of Kwasi Appiah and has communicated that to Manhyia.



Another member of the old hierarchy who is likely to retain her role is Akosua Dentaa Amonteng as the International Relations Manager of the club.



Though there has been no mention of the number of appointees, it is believed that it will take the same shape as the previous one.



The 12-member board of Asante Kotoko which was constituted by the Manhyia Palace in May 2020 has ended its three-year mandate, winning only the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League during their tenure.



The board comprised Dr. Kwame Kyei, as Board Chairman; Mr. Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey.

The rest are; Mr. James Osei Brown, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of Rickworld Oil Group, Mr. Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, Mr. James Osei Brown, CEO of Joshob Construction Company, Nana Ankobeahene of Asanteman – Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Lamin and Joseph Yaw Adu.



The Asante Kotoko management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah of which Akosua Dentaa Amoateng was also dissolved.



In the 2022/2023 season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished fourth with 52points.