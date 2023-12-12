Kwasi Appiah clarifies role of IMC in running Asante Kotoko

Kwasi Appiah, a member of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee

Kwasi Appiah, a member of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC), has shed light on the role of the committee in running the club.

The four-member IMC was appointed in July 2022 to take over the day-to-day running of the club after the dissolution of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board and its management team.



The board consists of former Ghana head coach, James Akwasi Appiah, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who serves as the Administrative Manager of the club, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, and head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Speaking to ghanasportspage.com, Appiah explained that the IMC is responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the club without a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Appiah noted that the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, informed all stakeholders that the IMC would be in charge of the club's administration work, and did not mention any specific CEO. He emphasised that the IMC works directly for Otumfuo and encouraged Kotoko fans to support the committee in their efforts to run the club effectively.



"Otumfuo met us two days ago and never mentioned any names or has not even thought of anyone," Appiah said. "Otumfuo didn’t call just the IMC but all stakeholders and said for now IMC should be in charge, and then he will monitor us. So we the IMC are working for Otumfuo."



Appiah acknowledged that mistakes may occur along the way, but stressed the importance of supporting the club regardless. "If you feel something is not right, you can advise," he added.