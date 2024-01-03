Kwasi Appiah details what Ghana must do to excel at 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is counting on Chris Hughton for the Black Stars' success at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West African powerhouse will be competing for the continental showpiece in the neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The former Premier League manager released his 27-man squad last Monday after pruning down the list from 55.



Sharing his thoughts on the 27-man squad for the Nations Cup, Kwasi Appiah, who is currently the head coach of the Sudan national team indicated the team can compete at any level if Hughton can make bold decisions.

“I think we’ve got a good squad. I’m in support of the players selected by the coach for the tournament but the only thing I am hoping for is the coach being bold to take decisions as to who should play or who should be on the bench and ones he is able to the do that, looking at the list I think they can compete at any level” he said.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.