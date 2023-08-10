Kwasi Appiah reveals IMC have long term plans for Asante Kotoko

James Kwasi Appiah

A member of Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC), Kwasi Appiah, has asked fans to manage their expectations as they strive to build a formidable team.

Speaking at the unveiling of coach Prosper Ogum on Monday, August 7, 2023, the former Black Stars trainer emphasized that they were looking towards a long-term project where their efforts would take the club to the next level.



Kwasi Appiah, a former player of Asante Kotoko appealed to the supporters to bear with them as they embark on a rebuilding exercise to ensure the team returns to its glory days and reclaims its prominence on the continent.



“I believe that Kotoko is a big team, and everyone expects us to win but the intention of the King, Otumfou is to give the coaches a freehand and build a team. The ambition is not for immediate success but in three years’ time. So, we plead with the supporters ', he said.

Appiah who worked as an assistant coach for Kotoko before he was promoted as a substantive coach between 1992 and 1995 joined coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, the Kotomponiaferehene, Nana Apimkra Akwasi Awua, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the 4-member Interim Management Committee appointed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



LSN/KPE