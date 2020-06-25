Sports News

Kwasi Appiah's spokesperson confirms interest from clubs, national teams

There are clubs and national teams interested in the services of coach James Kwasi Appiah, spokesperson for the ex-Black Stars coach, Asante Fokuo has noted.

After parting ways with the senior national team of the West African country, the former Kotoko captain is now unattached.



In an interview with West FM, his spokesperson revealed that he has a lot of options on the table and will decide after the Coronavirus crisis.



“Even before Coach Kwesi Appiah’s contract with the Black Stars ended there were some other African countries wooing him.

“We have decided he should take a short break because for the past 40 years he has been serving the country in different ways without any rest”, Asante Fokuo said.



He added, “There is Sudan and other countries that want his services. Some offers are from clubs and we are still making considerations. Coach Kwesi Appiah has had some rest during the Covid-19 period and so very soon you will see him coaching”.



Coach Kwesi Appiah was in charge of the Black Stars team that played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. Unfortunately, he could not achieve the target of winning as the team was knocked out at the Round of 16 stage.

