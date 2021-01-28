Kwasi Appiah still owed $105,000 by the state – Spokesperson

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

Asante Fokuo, the spokesperson for former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has appealed to the Minister of Sports-designate Mustapha Yussif to as a matter of urgency settled the debt owed Kwasi Appiah by the government.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, Asante Fokuo decried the treatment handed the ex-Black Stars defender by the Isaac Asiamah administration.



He lamented that the ministry has paid the arrears owed the current coach but failed to address that of Kwasi Appiah.



Asante Fokuo revealed Kwasi Appiah is still owed $105,000 by the state and wondered how the state expects him to survive.



He also denied reports that Kwasi Appiah is considering dragging the FA and government to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to retrieve the money.



“ The reports that Kwasi Appiah is threatening to take government and GFA to CAS are not true. A new minister has come and we are hopeful he will settle the debt. We’ve heard some coaches have been paid but Kwasi Appiah has not been paid which is unfortunate”, he said.

Asante Fokuo further stated that claims that Kwasi Appiah rejected an offer to pay the cedi equivalent of the amount are untrue.



“The fact that Kwasi Appiah is silent does not mean he can’t bark. We are hoping that the new minister will meet us and pay the money. He is still owed $105,000. Kwasi Appiah is always ready to get the money irrespective of the currency. It has been almost one year and he is without a job so how can he take of his family”, he said.



Kwasi Appiah is one of many current and ex-national team coaches owed by the government.



It was revealed recently by Executive Council member of the GFA that none of the coaches of the youth and female national team has received a salary from the government.



Checks by GhanaWeb last week also revealed that CK Akonnor is owed nine-months salaries by the government.