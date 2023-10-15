Kwasi Appiah will not quit GFA Executive Council role - Reports

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah will not resign from his role as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) according to Joy Sports.

The 64-year-old was elected as a member of the Premier League representatives on the Executive Council during the 2023 Elective Congress in Tamale, a few days before his appointment as head coach of the Sudan national team.



Despite his role as an ExCO member and the head coach of Sudan, Appiah is also the Technical Director and a member of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee, constituted by the Asantehene.



Last week, reports emerged that the former Ghana coach will resign from his role but sources speaking to Joy Sports described the reports as "false and mischievous.



"The story is completely false because coach Kwasi Appiah is not resigning from the exco. It is a very mischievous story.



"The Sudan deal was on the table before he contested and won a seat on the GFA Executive Council, so why should he resign after he won the confidence of those who voted for him?



"Disregard all these false reports. Kwasi Appiah campaigned to football stakeholders and they were convinced by his plans to contribute to Ghana football in an administrative capacity after his contributions on the field as a player and a coach," sources noted.

Appiah was unveiled as Sudan's coach early on this week and he's hoping to lead the country to compete at the highest level of continental and global football.



He will be assisted by former Medeama SC and Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu and Fatau Dauda as goalkeeper's trainer.



Sudan failed to qualify for the African Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year, and Appiah, renowned for building new teams from scratch, is expected to bring his experience to bear and build a new Sudanese team for the next international assignments.



He is expected to operate from Saudi Arabia, anytime the Sudanese team has to be in camp for international assignments.



Kwesi Appiah will play his first game against Togo and DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on November 13 and 20 respectively.



In between, Coach Kwesi Appiah will be in Ghana to play his roles as a member of the GFA Executive Council, as well as a leading figure of Asante Kotoko's IMC, having received the blessing of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to take up the Sudanese coaching job.