Kwasi Appiah yet to receive $105,000 payment from Sports Ministry – PRO

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor

More than twenty-four hours after news broke that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has settled the salary arrears owed former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, his spokesperson tells GhanaWeb the amount is yet to hit the coach’s account.

Asante Fokuo told GhanaWeb in an interview that Kwasi Appiah received a message from the Minister that payment has been affected but it is yet to reflect in Kwasi Appiah’s account.



He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for their support and assured that the coach will serve notice of receipt when his account is finally credited.



“Yes, we have received a notification from both the Minister and the Ministry of Youth and Sports that the amount owed Kwasi Appiah has been paid. But the truth is the said amount is yet to hit his account.



He added that “we will acknowledge receipt accordingly if his account is credited. Thanks in advance to the President of Ghana, the Minister and Ghanaian,” Asante Fokuo told GhanaWeb.

Reports on Monday indicated that the Ministry of Youth had cleared parts of the debts owed current Black Stars coach CK Akonnor and former coaches Kwasi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko.



GhanaWeb checks however reveal that Tanko received his arrears in October last year and was not part of the batch of coaches paid this week



Sources close to the coach and ministry tell us that Tanko and Stephen Appiah were paid two-month salaries last year.