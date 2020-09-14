Sports News

Kwasi Donsu wants Justice Blay to stay at Medeama

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama SC star, Kwasi Donsu is hoping that his teammate, Justice Blay stays at the club despite the midfielder being heavily linked with a return to Asante Kotoko SC.

Justice Blay has been tipped to join the Porcupine Warriors on a permanent deal after excelling on loan last season.



But Asante Kotoko SC is having trouble financing the deal.



“I want Blay to stay because I know the qualities he possesses. He is a good player and at end of the day, any team would like to sign him. He is back from loan and will be happy to see him stay,” Donsu said on Bryt FM in Koforidua.

“One thing we should also know is that as players we will not stay in a particular team for the entire career and so, at the end of the day if he moves to a different team that will seek to his needs, I don’t have any problem with that”



“Truth to be told, I will be happy to partner him in the middle for next season”



The 28-year-old scored twice in 13 appearances for Asante Kotoko, with one coming in a league game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

