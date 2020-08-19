Sports News

Kwasi Nyantakyi must be worshipped - William Amamoo

Former GFA boss, Kwasi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana goalkeeper, William Amamoo says former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwasi Nyantakyi should be praised for his leadership qualities during his time with Black Stars.

According to him, the former CAF first vice president commanded a lot of respect from the players and technical team thus the reason for Ghana’s success during his era.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports program “Where are they” he said, “Kwasi Nyantakyi irrespective of what has happened to him, we still have to worship him.



“The presence of Kwesi Nyantakyi in camp had a big influence. He gave us a lot of respect. Even if the players do something and they notice his presence they turned to change.”



Amamoo also disclosed that Sulley Muntari is one of the most disciplined players he played with in the national team.

“Sulley Muntari is not an indisciplined player. He was one of the most respectful players in the team. It is only when you offend him that is where there is a problem”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Don’t listen to what people see and just get close to him”, he added.



He thanked former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for the support and encouragement he gave him when he lost his father during the course

