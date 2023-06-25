1
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is a valuable addition to our team - Osnabruck director

VfL Osnabrück, a German 2. Bundesliga team, has successfully secured the services of Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt. The club officially announced the signing of the Black Stars forward on a loan deal.

Expressing his satisfaction with the acquisition, VfL sporting director Amir Shapourzadeh expressed delight in adding Wriedt to the team. He emphasized that the striker's arrival significantly strengthens the squad.

"Otschi [Wriedt] knows VfL, the stadium, and the environment. He won't need any time to get used to it. He has already showcased his quality in different leagues and countries. With his speed, finishing ability, and unique playing style, he will be a valuable addition to our offensive lineup," stated Amir Shapourzadeh on the German club's website.

At 28 years old, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt joins VfL Osnabrück on loan from Holstein Kiel, providing the team with a potent attacking option for the upcoming season.

