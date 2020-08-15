Sports News

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scores for Willem II in VV Venlo win

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored his first ever goal for new side Willem II in the Eredivisie comeback tournament on Friday night. VV

Willen II Tilburg were playing at home on day one of the Eredivisie preparatory game before the season proper starts.



The home side had to come from behind to grab all points on offer as VV Venlo scored first at the Willen II Stadion through Evert Linthorst's 10tth minute strike.Going into the break the visitors had the slender one nil lead but that was soon about to change as ten minuet after restart the 26 year old former Bayern Munich II striker netted the leveler.



With almost an hour gone in the game Mike Ndayishimiye got the winner for Willem ll on the 62nd minute of the game.

Kwesi Okyere Wreidt was not the only player of Ghanaian extraction on the night as Leeroy Owusu and Derrick Arthur Köhn all played for Willem ll



The German born Ghanaian striker joined Willem II this summer after spending the baulk of his career with Bayern Munich lower side.



He has been capped twice for Ghana earning his debut in 2018 under erstwhile coach Kwasi Appiah.

