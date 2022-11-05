2
Menu
Sports

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt twice for Holstein Kiel against Karlsruhe

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt 1324e5685 Black Stars attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored in Holstein Kiel's Bundesliga 2 victory over Karlsruhe on Saturday.

The attacker was given his second start of the season and made the most of it, scoring twice for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Karlsruher SC.

Okyere Wriedt gave his all for his club in their emphatic and smashing 4-1 away win to go up to sixth in the league rankings.

He scored on the half-hour mark and late in the added time to ensure his team came away from Karlsruher with a convincing victory. Their traveling fans applauded the team after full-time.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian attacker has three goals and one assist in 12 games this season in Germany's second division.

Holstein Kiel is currently 7th on the league table with 23 points after 15 games. Holstein Kiel will take on St Pauli in their next game. Holstein Kiel has scored 29 goals this season in the German second division and conceded 27 goals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: