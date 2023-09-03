Kwasi Sibo named in La Liga 2 team of the month for August

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo has earned a place in the La Liga 2 team of the month for August following an impressive start to the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for SD Amorebieta since the start of the new campaign.



Sibo has been instrumental for the newly promoted side as they remain unbeaten after three matches with a win and two draws.



The Ghanaian was on target for Amorebieta in their last match when they thrashed FC Andorra at the Lezama Facilities.



In the other two games Sibo has played so far, he was a delight to watch with his passing, timely interceptions, and blocks. He played 90 minutes against Albacete Balompie and also against Levante.

Amorebieta will face RCD Espanyol on Sunday, and the Ghanaian midfielder is expected to shine again to usher in another remarkable month.



Below is the La Liga 2 team of the month for August:



