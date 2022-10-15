0
Kweku Flick releases Black Stars World Cup song

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kweku Flick has released a song for the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hip-pop artiste dropped the much-anticipated song on Thursday, October 14, 2022, after teasing Ghanaians with a snippet in September.

The song is expected to become an instant banger for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus’ name is at the centre of the song with the likes of Ayew, Kofi-Kyereh, Partey, Amartey, Wollacott, Djiku and others getting mentions.

Ghana will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins in November.

Listen to Kweku Flick’s Black Stars song below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
