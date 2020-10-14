Kwesi Appiah delighted to join Indian Super League club NorthEast United

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah, has revealed his excitement after joining Indian Super League side NorthEast United in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old moved to Asia after ending his spell with English club AFC Wimbledon.



"Excited to announce I’ve signed for NorthEast United FC. can’t wait to get this season underway!! Looking forward to getting on the pitch and smashing in some goals!," he posted on Twitter.



Kwesi Appiah will be reuniting with Gerard Nus who was recently appointed as head coach of NorthEast.



Nus was the assistant coach of Ghana at the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to Avram Grant.

Appiah was part of the Ghana squad that reached the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



The Black Stars lost to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout in 2015.



