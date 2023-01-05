24
Kwesi Appiah details why Thomas Partey did not excel at 2022 World Cup

Thu, 5 Jan 2023

Former Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, has detailed the positioning problem that led to Thomas Partey's struggle at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The ex-Black Stars defender explained that, unlike Arsenal, Partey is limited at Black Stars by playing in offensive areas.

He further noted that Arsenal have the best out of the Ghanaian because they use him as a defensive midfielder.

"I would like to use this World Cup. If you look at Arsenal, they use him more like a defensive midfielder, always he plays in front of the defenders. But here we use him as an offensive midfielder who operates on the right side. That means he is enclosed in a small area with the number 10 but at Arsenal, he can move all over the place."

Thomas Partey, who was having an impressive run at Arsenal before the World Cup, was underwhelming for the Black Stars at the tournament.

The 29-year-old suffered a backlash from Ghanaians as some questioned his commitment to the national team.



