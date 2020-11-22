Kwesi Appiah gives thumb up to NorthEast United’s defensive effort in victory against Mumbai City FC

Striker Kwesi Appiah

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has heaped praises on NorthEast United FC’s strong defensive performance in the slim victory against Mumbai City on Saturday.

The Islanders displayed a tenacious performance to beat Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the opening day of the 2020/21 Indian Super League.



Following a cagey first half, Kwesi Appiah stepped up to bury his shot from 12 yards in the NorthEast United FC in the 48th minute.



The Ghana international did not bask in glory alien as he channelled some of the praises to his defenders.



"The first half was difficult because they [Mumbai City FC] were good on the ball,” Appiah remarked.

"They controlled it quite well but we limited them to no chances basically so we're happy with that and we knew our moment will come and obviously the sending off was the turning point in the game but we had to go out and do what we did to get the result.”



“So it's a fantastic start for us and we are really delighted with the three points.”



joined the Guwahati-based side as a free agent after parting ways with English League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the summer.