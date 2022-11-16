Kwesi Appiah graduates with degree in Sports Journalism

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah has graduated with a degree in Sports journalism from the Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian international was part of the class of 2022 graduates who picked up their honours on Tuesday, November 16, 2022.



To celebrate his academic feat, Kwesi Appiah said, “A monumental day for my family and I, he tweeeted.



Kwesi Appiah played for the Black Stars at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The 32-year-old has made 7 appearances in the national team and has scored 2 goals.



The striker who plies his trade with English side Colchester United has scored two goals in the current season.



He is currently working hard to recover from an injury which has ruled him out of action for weeks.

JNA/KPE