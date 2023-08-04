Kwesi Appiah nominated for Boreham Wood Player of the Month for July

Appiah is competing for the prize alongside Mo Sagaf, Tyrone Maash, and Erico Sousa

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah has been nominated for the Boreham Wood FC Player of the Month for July after an impressive preseason.

He is competing for the prize alongside Mo Sagaf, Tyrone Maash, and Erico Sousa.



The former Black Stars striker scored three goals in four games during the month, with two of the goals being nominated for the Goal of the Month award.



One of his impressive strikes came against Chelsea FC during the team's pre-season training, making it a strong candidate for the Goal-of-the-Month award.

Another notable goal was scored against Potters Bar Town on July 25th, which has also been shortlisted for the prestigious award at the Black and Whites outfit.



The third goal was scored in a match against Arsenal academy toward the end of July.



The 32-year-old joined the National League on a two-year deal following the mutual cancellation of his contract with League Two side Crawley Town.