Kwesi Appiah reveals why Christian Atsu was nicknamed Ghana ‘Messi’

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah has opened up to provide the history around Christian Atsu’s nickname as Ghana Messi.

According to him, the nickname was given to the late Ghana winger because of his style of play and the fact that the national team relied on him most of the time during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



"He was nicknamed Ghana's Messi for his style and also the way we relied on him as a team," Kwesi Appiah who is currently based in England told BBC Sports Africa in an interview.



In remembering the late Black Stars attacker, Kwesi Appiah said it was an honour to play alongside Christian Atsu to create so many special memories.

“He was a joy to be with and a great team-mate, someone who had an abundance of skill and quality.



"He was an exceptional player and I'm really honoured to have shared some special moments with him on the pitch,” he said.



Both Kwesi Appiah and Christian Atsu played for Ghana at the 2015 AFCON tournament.