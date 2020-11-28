Kwesi Appiah scores in NorthEast United's draw

Kwesi Appiah has 2 goals in 2 games

In their second Indian Super League (ISL) season game on Thursday in Bambolim, NorthEast United recovered from a two-goal deficit to grab a point against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala got off to a dream start with Cidoncha heading in a Seityasen free-kick in the 5th minute after a minute's silence to remember the late Diego Maradona.



Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances until the end of the first half when an offensive move from Kerala ended with the referee pointing to the spot.



Gary Hooper fired the resulting penalty straight down the middle with the goalkeeper going the wrong way to make it 2-0.

NorthEast United started the second half in attacking mode and was soon rewarded for their efforts. Sloppy defending by Kerala allowed Kwesi Appiah to score from close range.



Substitute Sylla beautifully guided Gurjinder Kumar's long ball with his chest before hitting the ball past Kerala's keeper.



The match ended 2-2 and NorthEast United remains unbeaten after two games.