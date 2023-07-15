0
Kwesi Appiah signs two-year contract with Boreham Wood

Kwesi Appiah Boreham Wood.png Appiah striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and will now ply his trade at Meadow Park

English fifth tier club Boreham Wood has made a significant acquisition by signing Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah following the mutual cancellation of his contract with League Two side Crawley Town.

The 32-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and will now ply his trade at Meadow Park.

Appiah's football journey began at Ebbsfleet United, where he progressed through the ranks of their academy based at Stonebridge Road.

His performances caught the attention of Peterborough United, who secured his services in 2008. During his time at the Posh, Appiah gained valuable experience through several loan spells at Weymouth, Kettering Town, and Thurrock. In 2010, he made a permanent move to Brackley Town.

The forward's prolific scoring ability led to his move to Crystal Palace in 2012, after he impressively netted 35 goals in just 34 appearances for Margate.

Appiah continued to showcase his talent during loan spells at various clubs in the English Football League (EFL) and National League. Notable stops included Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, and Reading.

