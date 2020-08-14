Sports News

Kwesi Appiah to coach Kotoko In the next three years – Prophet

Former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah

Football Spiritualist Seer Gyan has revealed that former Black Stars Coach James Kwasi Appiah will be coach of Asante Kotoko in the next three years.

Appiah who is a Kotoko legend, won seven league titles with the Porcupine Warriors and one Africa Cup of Champions/CAF Champions League title in 1983 during his stint. But Seer Gyan says Appiah will soon take up the mantle as head coach and will lead Kotoko to Africa.



“After three years, Appiah will come to Kotoko as the head coach,” he told Space FM.

He added that,“One of these current board members will take over Kotoko after three years, according to my revelations given to me by God. Kotoko will play Champions League during Appiah’s tenure as head coach,” he added.



Recently, Appiah rubbished reports linking him to the vacant Technical Director role at Kotoko.

