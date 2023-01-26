0
Menu
Sports

Kwesi Appiah warned against Black Stars' job

Kwasi Appiah 610x400 Kwasi Appiah is interested in the Black Stars job

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana player Ntow Gyan has advised Kwasi Appiah to forget about the Black Stars coaching job in order to preserve the reputation he earned from working twice as the Black Stars coach.

The former Al Khartoum coach is the only Ghanaian coach who has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job among the over a thousand applicants.

Ghana is without a substantive coach after Otto Addo's six months contract ended following Ghana's elimination at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kwasi Appiah who was the Black Stars coach between 2017-2020 is in the running to succeed Otto Addo as he is the only Ghanaian coach to have applied for the vacant Ghana job.

"Kwasi Appiah has been in charge of the Black Stars twice and is seeking for a third coming. I don’t want Ghanaians to be lambasting him, he has done his part for Ghana during his playing days and as a coach so I will personally advise him to concentrate on the job he is doing at the moment."

“I know he did not apply for the job on his own, I know there are people who are pushing for his return but I want to be frank, it will not help him. He should concentrate on his job. He is respected because of what he has done for the nation so he should maintain that respect."

The GFA is expected to name a new coach by the close of the month with Chris Hughton tipped as the huge favourite.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Related Articles: