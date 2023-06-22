Kwesi Nyantakyi accompanies Ken Agyapong to file NPP flagbearer nomination forms

Kennedy Agyapong and Kwesi Nyantakyi

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, on June 21 filed his nomination to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership slot.

He was accompanied by a number of close allies and teeming supporters who thronged the NPP headquarters in Accra for the event.



One of the notable faces captured at the venue was former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Nyantakyi has been a pblicly known ally of the lawmaker since the "Number 12" documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The two were recently captured at an Accra High Court where the judge made a scating ruling against Anas' brand of journalism.

Despite the heavy downpour, scores of supporters followed the Assin Central MP to the party's headquarters in Accra.



Mr. Agyapong is the 7th aspirant to file his nomination for the flagbearer slot of the party.



