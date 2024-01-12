Kwesi Nyantakyi details how he stopped Dan Kwaku Yeboah from eating gari and shito in Australia

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened up on his relationship with celebrated sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

Kwesi Nyantakyi on the Starr Chat program disclosed that he used to have a positive relationship with Kwaku Yeboah but the ace journalist flipped and became his adversary for reasons best known to him.



To highlight the closeness of their relationship, Kwesi Nyantakyi recounted an incident where he provided accommodation for Kwaku Yeboah during a Black Stars game in 2008.



The former GFA President stated that he offered Kwaku Yeboah the act of kindness because he bore no grudge against him.



“I have no problem with Dan Kwaku Yeboah. Ask him that in 2008 when he met me in Australia, who gave him a room to stay in. He turned against me. There was a match between Ghana and Australia and he came there. He didn’t have a room at the time I met him and we were going for dinner.



“The man said he won't go because he has food. He opened his bag and it was gari and shito and I said my brother go and throw the thing away and let's have dinner. Ali Maradona is my witness. I bear nobody a grudge,” he said on Starr FM.

Kwesi Nyantakyi also detailed how some persons allegedly hatched a plan to oust him from his position as president of the Ghana Football Association.



Nyantakyi holds that the persons were under the impression that by removing him from office, they would automatically ascend to the positions he occupied.



“Not all media reports are accurate; most of them are sponsored by opponents. People who see and perceive you as competitors in life, they want to clear you and make way.



“When people planned to take me out of the GFA then I was the first Vice President of CAF, I was one of the seven African Representatives on the FIFA Council. I was the President for the West African Football Union,” Mr. Nyantakyi stated.



He continued: “So the impression was that if you take Kwesi off then you take over those positions. But it wasn’t so he went there on merit. It was a plot to take Kwesi Nyantakyi off, it’s an open secret and clear as day light.”

Mr. Nyantakyi further stated that the move that got him ousted out of office was based on perception adding that crime is a natural occurrence and is punished when you are caught.



“Even when I was taken to court the lead witness statement said there was a perception of bribery and corruption at the GFA and they want to test it,” he explained.



EK