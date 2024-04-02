Sports

Kwesi Nyantakyi's $100,000 revelation puts Anas top of social media trends

Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas.png Ace Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw and Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi

Tue, 2 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas are trending on social media following the former's revelation that he paid $100,000 to Anas to 'kill' the famous Number 12 documentary.

Some Ghanaians who took to social media to share their view on Nyantakyi's allegations could not fathom how the ex-CAF vice president would admit to bribery on national TV.

Others believe his assertions make him unworthy to hold public office.

Another school of thought holds that Nyantakyi's revelation is a big indictment on the credibility of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi, in an Onua FM interview, detailed the conversations and transactions that ensued prior to the airing of the documentary.

He mentioned some prominent figures who had knowledge of the situation and were involved in the arrangements that led to him making an alleged payment of $100,000 to Anas.

He said that he got a refund after he was featured in the documentary which was aired in 2018.

“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyer. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.

'I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," he said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning.

“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in instalments. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is seeking to replace John Kumah as the MP for the Ejisu constituency.

