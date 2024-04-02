Kwesi Nyantakyi's $100,000 revelation puts Anas top of social media trends

Ace Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw and Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas are trending on social media following the former's revelation that he paid $100,000 to Anas to 'kill' the famous Number 12 documentary.

Some Ghanaians who took to social media to share their view on Nyantakyi's allegations could not fathom how the ex-CAF vice president would admit to bribery on national TV.



Others believe his assertions make him unworthy to hold public office.



Another school of thought holds that Nyantakyi's revelation is a big indictment on the credibility of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Nyantakyi, in an Onua FM interview, detailed the conversations and transactions that ensued prior to the airing of the documentary.



He mentioned some prominent figures who had knowledge of the situation and were involved in the arrangements that led to him making an alleged payment of $100,000 to Anas.



He said that he got a refund after he was featured in the documentary which was aired in 2018.



“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyer. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.



'I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," he said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning.

“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in instalments. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.



Kwesi Nyantakyi is seeking to replace John Kumah as the MP for the Ejisu constituency.



Read some reactions below





Kwesi Nyantakyi casually Admitting on Live TV that he tried to Bribe Anas to kill the documentary with 100,000 dollars and still having the audacity to contest for Member of Parliament seat freely is everything wrong with this country — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 2, 2024

Everything in this video is wrong — ♱ (@jbruce64) April 2, 2024

Is he not ashamed saying this on National TV ????? He was involved in huge corruption and decided to pay another money to cover his deeds. What if it was a set up to confirm his true actions as being corrupt?unbelievable! Truly if you have power nobody can touch you. — Farmer???? (@Lawrenc16353351) April 2, 2024

This man want to be MP and enact laws for us. I repeat Ghana has leadership crisis — McEben Mensah (@mceben9001) April 2, 2024

I’m not a lawyer but isn’t bribery and corruption punishable by law — Jojo (@ArthurCaps) April 2, 2024

Part of the reason why our cedis to dollar rate is dangling around the corner. Politicians are playing a chess game with it. — RMadrid_Boris (@PappyBoris) April 2, 2024

The sheer fact that he is on the ticket of NPP says a lot about how low the NPP has become. Is a big shame. Criminals have taken hold of our country — Official kojo (@citizenkwadwo1) April 2, 2024

In essence, Kwesi Nyantakyi just admitted to all the wrong doings in that video. He criminally wanted to bribe Anas to conceal evidence. — ????????????????®️ (@ghost_GH23) April 2, 2024

All the corruption at GFA and the General problems we face in our football is as a result of the blueprint of Kwesi Nyantakyi. I don’t know why he should even get a slightest chance at becoming an MP.



Let’s get serious!! — ????????KobbyDexter???? (@kobbydexter) April 2, 2024

Kwesi Nyantakyi, this is a serious ‘nsawamable’ offense, but I guess, perhaps, bribery and corruption are legally virtually prescribed in Ghana. — El Boadi (@el_boadi) April 2, 2024

Kwesi Nyantakyi recently dey come the media top paaa, we know what he’s looking for hahahaha — Essel (@Esselguy) April 2, 2024

Look at this corrupt and criminal wanting to assume public office.. Accepting on a national television that he paid bribe to @anasglobal to airing the "Number 12 Exposẽ". No wonder he's an NPP. Ghanaians aren't angry enough. — ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Mawu_Elikem) April 2, 2024

I thought he denied everything but now admitted it in full glare of the public.? He needs to be arrested and jailed immediately. What a pathetic human. — Tenasu (@mattenasu) April 2, 2024

So is he admitting that all the claims against him were true so he paid to clear himself? — ????????. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@manuelphrimpz) April 2, 2024

Kwesi Nyantakyi ankasa



You’ve admitted paying bribe to Anas to kill an exposé and you want to contest for an MP



Corruption dey that man en bloodstream — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) April 2, 2024

So Anas demanded a certain amount from Kwesi Nyantakyi in order to delete his findings but because he couldn’t pay, he exposed him.



If that’s true then Anas be corrupt pass cos ei — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) April 2, 2024

Seeking a high office and openly admitting to paying a bribe? I guess seeking political office in Ghana is not a moral contest… https://t.co/voY8uxi3rN — nana aba (@thenanaaba) April 2, 2024

Let’s not be bothered about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s case but be worried about those serious cases that didn’t air because of the corrupt Anas https://t.co/mxdi0zdNh9 — 3rd son (@bra_salau) April 2, 2024

So in this case Anas is corrupt right , u guys should criticize Anas for going round and taking money from people. — Michael Ocran (@Ocran17Ocran) April 2, 2024